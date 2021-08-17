Pima County offering COVID-19 booster vaccine to some residents

Advertise
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vaccination sites run by the Pima County Health Department are offering the COVID-19 booster shot to “certain immunocompromised people.”

The county announced the decision on Tuesday, Aug. 17, less than a week after the USDA modified the Emergency Use Authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow an additional dose in some circumstances.

The booster should be the same mRNA vaccine as the first two doses, but the county said if that isn’t possible, the other vaccine can be used.

The booster should come at least 28 days after the completion of the initial two-dose series. The county said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains recommended for one dose at this time.

Anyone who is moderately or severely immunocompromised can get an additional dose at the following clinics:

  • Theresa Lee Public Health Center (1493 West Commerce Court): 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m-5 p.m. Fridays.
  • North Clinic (3550 North First Avenue): 8 a.m.-noon Mondays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays.
  • East Clinic (6920 East Broadway, Suite E): 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays.
  • Abrams Public Health Center (3950 South Country Club): 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
  • Walter Rogers Clinic (175 West Irvington): 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Residents can find a mobile (“pop-up”) vaccination event at pima.gov/covid19vaccine. Home-bound residents can go HERE or call 520-222-0119.

No proof will be required and the vaccines are also available at other locations, including pharmacies.

The CDC is recommending an additional dose for moderately or severely immunocompromised people, including the following:

  • Recipients of active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers.
  • Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
  • Organ transplant recipients who are taking immune-suppressing medications.
  • Stem cell recipients (in the past 2 years).
  • Advanced or untreated HIV patients.
  • Patients undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other immune-suppressing medications.

Please note that this is NOT an all-inclusive list of immune-compromising conditions. Patients are encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider for guidance on whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

