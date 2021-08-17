Police: Two juveniles shot in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuscon police are investigating after a shooting left two juveniles injured on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Police say they were called to an area near Dodge Boulevard and Grant Road in response to a reported shooting.

Authorities say two juveniles were found shot. One was taken to a nearby hospital, and is expected to recover, while the other was treated at the scene.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrest had been made and the east and westbound lanes of Grant are closed.

