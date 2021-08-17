Simply Nourish dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issuing another dog food recall on Tuesday.

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company announced a recall of 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food sold at select PetSmart locations nationwide. The issue is elevated levels of vitamin D.

The FDA says that “dogs ingesting elevated levels of vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.”

Additionally, the recall states, consuming elevated levels of vitamin D “over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.”

If your dog has eaten the recalled food and exhibits these symptoms, you should contact your vet.

Here’s a look at the specific products that are part of the recall. All were sold in two-pound and four-and-a-half-pound packages. You can find more details about the products on the FDA website.

Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies

Simply Nourish Beef & Barley

Simply Nourish Turkey & Sweet Potato

Simply Nourish Pork & Veggies

You can return the packages to the place of purchase for a refund.

