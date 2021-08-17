Some Tucson venues to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to attend shows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some local music venues are doubling down on COVID-19 precautions, as proof of vaccine or a negative test will be required to get inside.

The Fox Tucson Theatre, the Rialto Theatre, Club Congress and 191 Toole are the local venues that have added their names to the list of some around the state that will start doing this.

And those KOLD News 13 spoke with say they believe this is an added layer of security.

Stage lights are finally turning back on after gathering dust throughout the pandemic. But if you want to see shows on these stages, you’re asked to show proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative test.

Why are local venues doing this?

“Mostly to protect both our community, our artists, our staff and the ability for us to continue to operate,” said Bonnie Schock, the Executive Director at the Fox Tucson Theatre.

The Rialto Theatre, Club Congress, 191 Toole and the Fox Tucson Theatre are preparing to start implementing these new rules, rules that 15 independent entertainment venues state-wide have agreed on.

“It’s been quite a lot of whiplash going, especially in the entire industry,” said Club Congress Entertainment Director David Slutes. “Everyone is booking shows again and selling so many tickets to shows. Everyone wants to see live music again.”

So how will it work? While this will be a work in progress as they make the transition, visitors will be asked to show a hard copy of proof, or pull it up on their phone.

“Anything to make it as easy as possible because this is a burden. It’s not something we want to have everyone do, but we think it’s the right thing to do right now,” said Slutes.

And as far as the criticism from some who don’t agree on the new rules, it was expected.

“We understand it...that’s all I can really say is that we understand it and nobody wants to be in this position. We don’t want to be in this position which is why we feel that it’s so important that we come together and take whatever action that we can to try to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible,” said Schock.

Something to note about Congress is these rules will only stand for shows in Club Congress and does not include the outdoor venue or hotel and restaurant.

Dates vary for the venues as far as when this will be implemented, but will begin at the latest Sept. 20.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.