Three men bail out of SUV in Phoenix after leading DPS on high-speed chase

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Phoenix. Investigators said it started near Marana and the driver went west on Interstate 10 on Monday night. Three men were inside the SUV. They reached speeds around 100 miles an hour.

Those in the SUV kept going on Interstate 10 and went onto State Route 143. The driver then got off the freeway at University Drive. That’s when sparks started coming from the front tire. DPS hasn’t said if troopers used stop sticks there. The driver kept going, speeding and going the wrong way at times on Phoenix city streets.

They came to a stop in the area of 24th Street and Broadway Road. That’s when the three men bailed out of the SUV and ran off. They eventually went in three different directions. The driver ran down an alley and jumped the fence into a homeowner’s backyard. He went through the yard and hopped over another fence to get back into the alley, all while Phoenix police used their helicopter to follow him.

The man went through a few more yards and was running out of energy. He eventually hid at a house but troopers eventually found him and put him in handcuffs. DPS hasn’t said what happened to the other two suspects.

