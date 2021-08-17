Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Three men bail out of SUV in Phoenix after leading DPS on high-speed chase

One suspect was found in a residential area.
One suspect was found in a residential area.(AZ Family)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Phoenix. Investigators said it started near Marana and the driver went west on Interstate 10 on Monday night. Three men were inside the SUV. They reached speeds around 100 miles an hour.

Those in the SUV kept going on Interstate 10 and went onto State Route 143. The driver then got off the freeway at University Drive. That’s when sparks started coming from the front tire. DPS hasn’t said if troopers used stop sticks there. The driver kept going, speeding and going the wrong way at times on Phoenix city streets.

They came to a stop in the area of 24th Street and Broadway Road. That’s when the three men bailed out of the SUV and ran off. They eventually went in three different directions. The driver ran down an alley and jumped the fence into a homeowner’s backyard. He went through the yard and hopped over another fence to get back into the alley, all while Phoenix police used their helicopter to follow him.

The man went through a few more yards and was running out of energy. He eventually hid at a house but troopers eventually found him and put him in handcuffs. DPS hasn’t said what happened to the other two suspects.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and her dog were stranded in a flooded wash on Camino de la Tierra on Saturday night,...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Severe thunderstorm watch for most of Arizona until 12 a.m.
Protesting vaccines outside of TMC
Hundreds gather outside of Tucson Medical Center protesting mandatory vaccines
Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Ducey takes aim at Tucson vaccine requirement for city employees
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the fire happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Police believe father, daughter killed in gas line explosion in Coolidge
2 dead, 30 people rescued from rooftops in Gila Bend due to heavy floods

Latest News

A man was found shot at a bus stop on Monday.
One shot near Irvington and Country Club
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
Less students passed the AZM2 test in 2021
KOLD Investigates: Is your child’s school making the grade?
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace