Tucson man accused of voter fraud

Kyle Anthony Clark, of Tucson, has been indicted on voter fraud charges. Clark is a convicted...
Kyle Anthony Clark, of Tucson, has been indicted on voter fraud charges. Clark is a convicted felon and had not had his voting rights restored.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man, a convicted felon, has been accused of voter fraud.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Kyle Anthony Clark, 38, was indicted on charges of false registration and illegal voting.

In 2016, Clark was convicted in Pima County on a charge of attempted trafficking in stolen property.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Clark was also convicted on drug charges in Pima County in 2010.

Brnovich said Clark did not have his voting right restored from the 2016 conviction when he registered to vote in the 2020 election.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

