Tucson man accused of voter fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man, a convicted felon, has been accused of voter fraud.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Kyle Anthony Clark, 38, was indicted on charges of false registration and illegal voting.

In 2016, Clark was convicted in Pima County on a charge of attempted trafficking in stolen property.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Clark was also convicted on drug charges in Pima County in 2010.

Brnovich said Clark did not have his voting right restored from the 2016 conviction when he registered to vote in the 2020 election.

