Tucson veterans react as Taliban gains control in Afghanistan

Describe situation as heartbreaking and disappointing
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The world is watching as the Taliban takes control in Afghanistan, and local veterans say they fear for innocent Afghans.

Keith Jones and Rocky Parkerton served in Iraq and were deployed together in 2003.

“I’ll go to my grave that was my finest hour that I spent out there on those missions,” said Jones.

They went with a group of nearly 150 Tucsonans serving in the United States Amy Reserve.

“I support the military and military missions with my heart and soul,” he said. “It’s heart breaking to see the events that are unfolding the past few days and how it’s all falling apart.”

He fears the very worst for the innocent people of Afghanistan.

“They’re in jeopardy right now,” Jones said. “Them and their families, and I think about them a lot now.”

Parkerton says the purpose of sending troops to Afghanistan was to “prevent a staging ground for people like ISIS.” As the U.S. withdraws, he’s not shocked to see the Taliban take hold so quickly.

“As soon as you suck our people out of there and there’s no control on the ground anymore,” he said. “The government is bound to fold.”

He feels all the headway may be lost as chaos erupts.

“To have that kind of progress thrown away in a months’ notice and specially to given everything that has been sacrificed over there as far as blood and treasure,” he said.

