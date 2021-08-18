UPDATE: Maricopa police release suspect in double homicide

MARICOPA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed two people in Maricopa early Wednesday morning, Aug. 18. It happened near Rancho Mirage Boulevard and Honeycutt Road.

Police say the alleged victims are a man and a woman; both were found inside the home.

Investigators said witnesses identified the suspect as 38-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Jr.

“We’re still talking to those witnesses, getting the full story on that,” Maricopa Police Sgt. Hal Koozer said. It’s not clear how Cazares and the victims might have been connected.

According to police, Cazares drives a 2003 gray Dodge 1500 Ram pickup truck with the Arizona license plate 2JWA2ANA. Police are not sure if Cazares is still armed. “We know we have a pretty violent scene,” Koozer said.

No other details were immediately available.

