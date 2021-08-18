Advertise
Afghan families fear for loved ones back home

Afghan families voice feelings of helplessness as they witness the violence unfold from thousands of miles away.(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Afghan families in Tucson are afraid for loved ones still living in their home country as the Taliban takes control.

“I have many family, many many family. We don’t know what happened to them because we can’t connect with them after Friday,” Soghra Barbery, who has family in Afghanistan.

Barbery said last Friday was the last time she spoke with her aunts and cousins in Afghanistan. Since then, all communication has been cut off. She and her two sisters, who have lived in the United States several years, can’t stop thinking about the terrifying reality their relatives face.

“They can’t go out. Especially it’s very terrible for girls and women because, well, I can’t say what would happen for girls. The family can’t say anything because they’ll kill all of them,” she said.

These families feel helpless as they witness the violence unfold from thousands of miles away. Bosden Ali, like Barbery, is part of the Iskashitaa Refugee Network in Tucson. He left Afghanistan four years ago.

“I come here alone and I’m still here alone,” Ali said. “My family is in Afghanistan.”

Yesterday was the last time he made contact with his family. He has a wife and eight children. His kids range from 14 to 29 years old.

“I told my family you go out, yes I told my family,” he said.

He told them to escape to a country that’s accepting refugees while he diligently works to get them to the U.S. After witnessing years of war in his home country, he says, he is losing faith a solution will ever be found.

“We don’t want Pakistan forces coming into Afghanistan, we don’t want Iran forces into Afghanistan or America to come here because they can’t work it out in our country,” he said.

For now, he and other families are standing with one another and hoping the rest of the world will be there to support the people of Afghanistan, too.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

