Caterpillar Cruise-In tour set for late August

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Caterpillar, Inc., which opened a facility in Tucson two years ago, is giving locals something to do and helping the local United Way later this month.

The company is hosting its “Caterpillar Cruise-In Tour,” where guests can take a look at Cat machinery from their own cars, is slated for Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon at the company’s Tinaja Hills Demonstration and Learning Center in Green Valley.

According to a news release, the 30-minute tour will showcase machines that have “set the industry standard,” including the 785 Mining Truck, D9 Dozer, 922 Wheel Loader and 6060 Hydraulic Mining Shovel. The tour is free, but guests are encouraged to donate to United Way of Tucson and support its local programs.

“This Caterpillar Cruise-In Tour will be a fun and unique opportunity for Southern Arizonans to see the majestic machinery behind several of the nation’s largest construction and mining projects up close, an experience that will surely delight both young and old,” Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, was quoted as saying.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.