Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

COVID deaths, hospitalizations to increase in coming weeks, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

That would be around 41,000 additional deaths; the virus has already killed 623,000 Americans.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID cases among children are also increasing.

Health experts had hoped to get a higher threshold of people vaccinated ahead of the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One victim was hospitalized and another was treated at the scene.
Police: Two juveniles shot in midtown Tucson
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of Pima County. Locations...
LIVE STORM BLOG: NWS issues areal flood warning for north-central Pima County; Marana USD buses delayed
Kyle Anthony Clark, of Tucson, has been indicted on voter fraud charges. Clark is a convicted...
Tucson man accused of voter fraud
The bulk of the outages appear to be along East Benson Highway.
More than 3,000 lose power in Tucson
One man is expected to recover after he was found shot on Tuesday.
One shot in Tucson’s midtown

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes
Maricopa police said witnesses identified the suspect as 38-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Jr.
UPDATE: Maricopa police release suspect in double homicide
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected
Brandon Marsh
Woman loses son and fiancé to COVID-19 within 24 hours
Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Doug Ducey extends National Guard border mission