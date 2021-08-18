FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One last round of storms!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Partly cloudy skies today with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Air and soil remain very wet, so the heavy rain could lead to more flood concerns. Drier air filters in by the end of the week with temps warming into the upper 90s for the weekend!

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Storms diminishing. Skies clearing with lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in mid 90s.

