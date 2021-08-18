Gov. Doug Ducey extends National Guard border mission

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Citing an “escalating man-made crisis at the border,” Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday, Aug. 18, announced a one-year extension of the Arizona National Guard’s border security mission.

The border mission is funded by $25 million from the FY 2022 budget passed by the Arizona State Legislature.

More than 150 Arizona National Guardsmen are serving in border communities in support of local and state law enforcement. Tasks the guardsmen are performing include:

Assisting with medical operations in detention centers.

Camera maintenance and monitoring.

Data analysis.

Logistics and administrative support to local law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported this month 212,672 encounters with immigrants crossing the southern border illegally, up 13 percent from 188,829 the month before. The governor’s office said this represents a 21-year high.

“The brave men and women of the Arizona National Guard are standing in the gaps,” Ducey said. “Their mission directly contributes to the success of law enforcement officers working to maintain law and order on Arizona’s southern border. I’m grateful to all those who serve our state and are working day and night to keep Arizonans safe.”

