I-10 west of Willcox to close Aug. 20-23

Both directions of I-10 will close at Exit 336, which will require drivers to detour onto the exit and entrance ramps, from 6 p.m. Aug. 20, to 6 a.m. Aug. 23.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers of Interstate 10 to the west of Willcox should expect a short detour the weekend of Aug. 20-23 while crews pour a concrete surface as part of a bridge deck replacement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Both directions of I-10 will close at Exit 336, which will require drivers to detour onto the exit and entrance ramps, from 6 p.m. Aug. 20, to 6 a.m. Aug. 23.

Drivers should prepare to reduce their speed as they approach the work zone and exit I-10. Delays are possible.

The closure is one of several planned during the project, which is scheduled through late 2021.

For more information, go to the project website.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

