Masks, proof of vaccines not required at UArizona football games

Masks and proof of vaccination is not required at UArizona football games.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona will not require than fans wear masks at football games.

According to Athletic Director Dave Heeke, the university’s mask mandate, which requires that masks be worn inside, do not apply to the outdoor football stadium.

Heeke said masks will be required at indoor areas of the stadium.

Social distancing is still encouraged, he said.

UArizona’s first home game is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 11 against San Diego State University.

