Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Monsoon storms damage apartment causing a ceiling to cave in

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Heavy rain brought by monsoon storms damaged a Tucson apartment complex last Tuesday. The property management at Summit Ridge Apartments said 12 units were impacted.

Tenant Amanda Roche heard a loud crash in her bathroom. She walked in to find the ceiling was caving in and water was rushing through.

“I was with a coffee can shoveling the water out of here while there was water on me,” she said. “It was coming through that light.”

Water made its way into her closet which shares a wall with the bathroom.

“We just did 20 or 30 dollars’ worth of laundry and it rained on everything, I had to go to work in my pajamas,” she said. “My boss wasn’t happy.”

Amanda says she’s not happy with how the apartment complex handled her situation. KOLD News 13 brought her concerns to the property manager.

“For those that the damage was more extensive, we helped them reach out to their insurance,” said Christina Beckwith, the regional property manager.

Roche says her insurance recommended she stay at a hotel in the meantime but she says she doesn’t have the money to pay for it.

“My renter’s insurance, they told me I had to pay for it up front and they would reimburse me. I’m like, well you see where I work. I can’t afford that,” she said.

The unit next to Roche’s is starting to see signs of water damage, too.

“I just noticed three days ago, it’s starting to cave in,” said Briana Benson, another tenant. “Now it’s leaking where the switch is and I’m starting to panic.”

Beckwith says they’ve had repairs made to the exterior roofs of the buildings and their staff is trying their best to work with tenants.

“I would encourage any resident that feels they didn’t get the help they needed to please reach out to us,” she said. “Not addressing it doesn’t just make things bad for them, it makes it longer for things to get fixed.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Ducey takes aim at Tucson vaccine requirement for city employees
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of Pima County. Locations...
LIVE STORM BLOG: NWS issues areal flood warning for north-central Pima County; Marana USD buses delayed
Kyle Anthony Clark, of Tucson, has been indicted on voter fraud charges. Clark is a convicted...
Tucson man accused of voter fraud
A domestic violence suspect was arrested following a standoff at a home in midtown Tucson...
Domestic violence suspect arrested following standoff at home in midtown Tucson
Three school districts in southern Arizona are requiring masks for all students and staff.
Catalina Foothills, Amphi and Nogales USD join TUSD in requiring students, staff to wear masks

Latest News

UAPD is seeking two suspects who allegedly stole a catalytic converter.
UArizona police looking for suspects in catalytic converter thefts
One man is expected to recover after he was found shot on Tuesday.
One shot in Tucson’s midtown
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake raised to 1,941
Some parents fear school mask mandates are too late as COVID-19 cases rise in classrooms
Some parents fear school mask mandates are too late as COVID-19 cases rise in classrooms