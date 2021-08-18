Monsoon storms damage apartment causing a ceiling to cave in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Heavy rain brought by monsoon storms damaged a Tucson apartment complex last Tuesday. The property management at Summit Ridge Apartments said 12 units were impacted.

Tenant Amanda Roche heard a loud crash in her bathroom. She walked in to find the ceiling was caving in and water was rushing through.

“I was with a coffee can shoveling the water out of here while there was water on me,” she said. “It was coming through that light.”

Water made its way into her closet which shares a wall with the bathroom.

“We just did 20 or 30 dollars’ worth of laundry and it rained on everything, I had to go to work in my pajamas,” she said. “My boss wasn’t happy.”

Amanda says she’s not happy with how the apartment complex handled her situation. KOLD News 13 brought her concerns to the property manager.

“For those that the damage was more extensive, we helped them reach out to their insurance,” said Christina Beckwith, the regional property manager.

Roche says her insurance recommended she stay at a hotel in the meantime but she says she doesn’t have the money to pay for it.

“My renter’s insurance, they told me I had to pay for it up front and they would reimburse me. I’m like, well you see where I work. I can’t afford that,” she said.

The unit next to Roche’s is starting to see signs of water damage, too.

“I just noticed three days ago, it’s starting to cave in,” said Briana Benson, another tenant. “Now it’s leaking where the switch is and I’m starting to panic.”

Beckwith says they’ve had repairs made to the exterior roofs of the buildings and their staff is trying their best to work with tenants.

“I would encourage any resident that feels they didn’t get the help they needed to please reach out to us,” she said. “Not addressing it doesn’t just make things bad for them, it makes it longer for things to get fixed.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.