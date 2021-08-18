Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

More than 3,000 lose power in Tucson

The bulk of the outages appear to be along East Benson Highway.
The bulk of the outages appear to be along East Benson Highway.(Tucson Electric Power)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of Tucson Electric Power customers, many of whom live on the south side, are without power late Tuesday, Aug. 17.

According to TEP’s online outage map, about 2,000 are without power along East Benson Highway, south of the Pima County Fairgrounds. Power is expected to be restored around 9:30 p.m.

Nearly 1,000 people have lost power in the Catalina Foothills area, but should have power restored by around 9:45 p.m.

More than 100 are without power near East 36th Street and South Country Club, although crews have not released an estimated time of restoration.

Tucson police said Irvington Road, between South Campbell Avenue and East Benson Highway, is closed because of downed trees and power poles.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Ducey takes aim at Tucson vaccine requirement for city employees
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of Pima County. Locations...
LIVE STORM BLOG: NWS issues areal flood warning for north-central Pima County; Marana USD buses delayed
Kyle Anthony Clark, of Tucson, has been indicted on voter fraud charges. Clark is a convicted...
Tucson man accused of voter fraud
A domestic violence suspect was arrested following a standoff at a home in midtown Tucson...
Domestic violence suspect arrested following standoff at home in midtown Tucson
Three school districts in southern Arizona are requiring masks for all students and staff.
Catalina Foothills, Amphi and Nogales USD join TUSD in requiring students, staff to wear masks

Latest News

Caterpillar Inc. is hosting a drive-through tour of heavy-machines.
Caterpillar Cruise-In tour set for late August
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift
Sen. Kelly Townsend called for state prosecutors to investigate Tucson's recent vaccine mandate...
State senator requests investigation into Tucson over employee vaccine mandate
FACT FINDERS: Vaccine protection, eight months later
FACT FINDERS: Vaccine protection, eight months later