More than 3,000 lose power in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of Tucson Electric Power customers, many of whom live on the south side, are without power late Tuesday, Aug. 17.
According to TEP’s online outage map, about 2,000 are without power along East Benson Highway, south of the Pima County Fairgrounds. Power is expected to be restored around 9:30 p.m.
Nearly 1,000 people have lost power in the Catalina Foothills area, but should have power restored by around 9:45 p.m.
More than 100 are without power near East 36th Street and South Country Club, although crews have not released an estimated time of restoration.
Tucson police said Irvington Road, between South Campbell Avenue and East Benson Highway, is closed because of downed trees and power poles.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.