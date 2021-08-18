Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County Health Department discusses vaccine booster logistics

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Right now, people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are being urged to get a COVID vaccination booster.

But soon, that requirement may be extended to everyone, according to sources to the associated press.

“We have started to discuss some of the logistics,” said Crystal Rambaud, the Pima County Health Departments Vaccine Program Manager. “We have not discussed any of the guidance yet because were standing by for the FDA and CDC guidance and from the state as for what we can do.”

Could this mean we will see a return of mass vaccination sites to keep up with the demand?

“I cant be sure what we’ll do as far as any kind of mass sites its always a possibility they’ll reopen,” said Rambaud.

She says there’s a big difference that could help avoid the need for them.

“Pretty much all commercial pharmacies have the vaccine available, they may not be able to do as many people as a mass site can but, they have so many more sites when you look at that collectively it’s a lot of capacity,” said Rambaud.

She says the other good thing: almost all pharmacies are offering both Pfizer and Moderna shots. Though, right now it’s a waiting game until the boosters are approved for the general public.

“Its good to plan, its always good to plan,” said Rambaud. “But we really have to see what that guidance is until we decide what the best course of action is.”

Those who have lost their vaccine cards don’t need to worry.

The health department says anyone can email heocvaccinerecords@pima.gov with their name and phone number they will call to get other personal information.

They ask for nothing than a name and phone number, because the email address is not secure and they don’t want to put personal information at risk.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Ducey takes aim at Tucson vaccine requirement for city employees
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of Pima County. Locations...
LIVE STORM BLOG: NWS issues areal flood warning for north-central Pima County; Marana USD buses delayed
Kyle Anthony Clark, of Tucson, has been indicted on voter fraud charges. Clark is a convicted...
Tucson man accused of voter fraud
One victim was hospitalized and another was treated at the scene.
Police: Two juveniles shot in midtown Tucson
A domestic violence suspect was arrested following a standoff at a home in midtown Tucson...
Domestic violence suspect arrested following standoff at home in midtown Tucson

Latest News

Pima County offers legal help to schools with mask mandates
Pima County offers legal help to school districts with mask mandates
Sen. Kelly Townsend called for state prosecutors to investigate Tucson's recent vaccine mandate...
State senator requests investigation into Tucson over employee vaccine mandate
FACT FINDERS: Vaccine protection, eight months later
FACT FINDERS: Vaccine protection, eight months later
Some parents fear school mask mandates are too late as COVID-19 cases rise in classrooms
Some parents fear school mask mandates are too late as COVID-19 cases rise in classrooms