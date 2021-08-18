Pima County Health Department discusses vaccine booster logistics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Right now, people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are being urged to get a COVID vaccination booster.

But soon, that requirement may be extended to everyone, according to sources to the associated press.

“We have started to discuss some of the logistics,” said Crystal Rambaud, the Pima County Health Departments Vaccine Program Manager. “We have not discussed any of the guidance yet because were standing by for the FDA and CDC guidance and from the state as for what we can do.”

Could this mean we will see a return of mass vaccination sites to keep up with the demand?

“I cant be sure what we’ll do as far as any kind of mass sites its always a possibility they’ll reopen,” said Rambaud.

She says there’s a big difference that could help avoid the need for them.

“Pretty much all commercial pharmacies have the vaccine available, they may not be able to do as many people as a mass site can but, they have so many more sites when you look at that collectively it’s a lot of capacity,” said Rambaud.

She says the other good thing: almost all pharmacies are offering both Pfizer and Moderna shots. Though, right now it’s a waiting game until the boosters are approved for the general public.

“Its good to plan, its always good to plan,” said Rambaud. “But we really have to see what that guidance is until we decide what the best course of action is.”

Those who have lost their vaccine cards don’t need to worry.

The health department says anyone can email heocvaccinerecords@pima.gov with their name and phone number they will call to get other personal information.

They ask for nothing than a name and phone number, because the email address is not secure and they don’t want to put personal information at risk.

