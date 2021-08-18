Advertise
Pima County offers legal help to school districts with mask mandates

By Bud Foster
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County voted 4-1 in favor of providing legal assistance and other aid to school districts which are challenged by the Governor or state lawmakers for passing a mass mandate.

According to the measure the county will provide technical assistance from the health department, tailored public health orders to fit the district and expert testimony to any district which requests it.

According to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry the county attorney’s office will “join as a party any litigation initiated by the state that would try to reverse any local decision by the local school district.”

The key here is the word “local”.

“Everybody on this board at one time or another has supported local control,” said District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott. “So I think this is a measure not just in support of public health but a measure in support of local control.”

As of Tuesday, there have been 652 cases of Covid-19 in Pima County public schools. Of those, 71 cases reported that day.

There have been 113 cases in Marana Unified, 117 in Tucson Unified and 138 in Vail Unified since it opened on July 20, 2021. TUSD has been open a week and has 45,000 students.

“Virtually all of the superintendents of the major school districts have told county staff they support the adoption of this policy,” said Scott.

