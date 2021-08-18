Advertise
PREVIEW: Two local school district enjoying financial windfall like no other

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Federal pandemic funding has been a financial windfall like no other for school districts across the country.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being funneled to two southern Arizona districts -- Tucson Unified and Sunnyside -- to help them rebound from the pandemic.

KOLD Chief Investigator Valerie Cavasos has been tracking how those districts are spending the money.

The reason TUSD and Sunnyside are getting the lion’s share of the ESSER funds is they serve more disadvantaged students than other districts in southern Arizona.

The money is helping them fund programs and services they wouldn’t be able to otherwise.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Valerie will show you where the money is going now. You can watch her report live at www.kold.com/live.

