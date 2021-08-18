Advertise
Roadrunners open preseason schedule Oct. 6

The Tucson Roadrunners will open their preseason with a game at home against the Henderson...
The Tucson Roadrunners will open their preseason with a game at home against the Henderson Silver Knights.(Chris Hook)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners will open the preseason Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Tucson Arena with a 6:30 p.m. face-off against the Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.

For more information on tickets for the preseason contest, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Preseason. All Roadrunners season-ticket members and ticket package holders will receive complimentary tickets to the game through their personal account executive.

The three-game preseason schedule will conclude with two games at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 10-11.

2021 Roadrunners preseason schedule

  • Oct. 6: Henderson at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 10: Tucson at Henderson, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 11: Tucson at Henderson, 7 p.m.

The Roadrunners open the 2021-2022 regular season Oct. 15 in Stockton, California.

The home-opening weekend is Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. against Texas.

The complete 2021-2022 schedule can be downloaded to Outlook, Google, Apple and other devices by clicking HERE.

Tickets can be purchased at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Central.

The Roadrunners are owned and operated by the NHL Arizona Coyotes.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

