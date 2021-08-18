State senator requests investigation into Tucson over employee vaccine mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State Sen. Kelly Townsend has asked Arizona’s Attorney General to investigate Tucson’s recent vaccine mandate for city employees.

Townsend called the mandate a “clear violation,” of Gov. Doug Ducey’s order, issued Monday, Aug. 16, intended to bar counties, cities and towns from imposing vaccine mandates.

“The order says a city that implements a vaccine mandate faces a class 3 misdemeanor and is subject to legal action,” Townsend was quoted as saying in a news release.

The Tucson City Council passed an ordinance on Friday, Aug. 13 that gave employees to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or provide a doctor’s excuse before Aug. 24, or be suspended for five days without pay.

However, the ordinance states, if 750 out of 1,000 employees are vaccinated by Friday, Aug. 20, the mandate would not go into effect.

A Tucson city attorney later told KOLD News 13 that the executive order has no effect on the action’s taken by the city council.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.