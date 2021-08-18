Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy

In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity...
In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star said on Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.

“OK, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” was Jost’s brief note.

People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut. No other details were provided.

It’s the first child for Jost, 39, who is known for hosting “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live.” Johansson, 36, also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed “all inquires” to “our publicist @chethinks,” tagging his “Weekend Update” co-host, Michael Che.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One victim was hospitalized and another was treated at the scene.
Police: Two juveniles shot in midtown Tucson
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of Pima County. Locations...
LIVE STORM BLOG: NWS issues areal flood warning for north-central Pima County; Marana USD buses delayed
Kyle Anthony Clark, of Tucson, has been indicted on voter fraud charges. Clark is a convicted...
Tucson man accused of voter fraud
The bulk of the outages appear to be along East Benson Highway.
More than 3,000 lose power in Tucson
One man is expected to recover after he was found shot on Tuesday.
One shot in Tucson’s midtown

Latest News

Tucson community food bank to be closed Aug. 18 and 19
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Both directions of I-10 will close at Exit 336, which will require drivers to detour onto the...
I-10 west of Willcox to close Aug. 20-23
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest