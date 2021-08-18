Advertise
Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car

By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:39 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - Deputies in Texas say a gunman fired about 50 shots at a woman as she arrived home from work, killing her.

Like she’s done so many times before, 31-year-old Valeesha Duncan pulled into her driveway Tuesday morning after work, but then, 50 shots were fired toward her. She died within moments.

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the crime, including whether Duncan was the intended target.

Timothy Richard grew up with Duncan, and they have a son together. He was among many family members who rushed to the scene, looking for answers.

“It’s got to be something else behind this. She’s not like that. She don’t get into any altercations. Like I said, she’s a very sweet person,” he said.

As investigators catalogued the shell casings and interviewed witnesses, Rhonda Thornton, the block captain, spoke for her neighborhood. In 29 years she’s lived on the same street, the last thing she expected was a young mother to be gunned down, especially so violently.

“I feel safe living here. I never worry about closing my eyes and going to sleep – not once – so, yeah, it was kind of a shock,” she said. “We mostly have just a few things going on, maybe unlocked cars getting broken into, something being stolen out of a garage, but other than that, nothing like this.”

Deputies believe there was only one shooter involved. They are asking for more surveillance video but say a primary investigation showed a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

