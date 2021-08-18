Advertise
Thousands of University of Arizona students move into dorms amid pandemic

University says preparing for move-in amid pandemic has taken a lot of work and time to ensure safety and success.
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of students are moving into dorms at the University of Arizona Wednesday, Aug. 18, just days before the start of the school year. The university said preparing for move-in amid a pandemic has taken a lot of work and time to ensure safety and success.

“It’s a large process to get over 7500 students on the campus and get them moved in, the entire campus has been getting ready for them,” said Dana Robbins-Murray, Director of Administrative Services for Housing and Residential life at the University of Arizona.

Prior to move-in, students should complete their pre-arrival check-in online. Once completed, Robbins-Murray said students will receive a move-in date and time.

Following check-in, students will receive directions to their dorm. Robbins-Murray said it’s important to follow those directions because certain streets will be blocked off to make move-in easier.

“We have maps for every dorm that shows the unloading area and then the best parking garage to park your vehicle,” Robbins-Murray said.

Once students arrive at their dorm, they will need to unload their belongings into one of the cardboard bins provided and check in to the front desk to receive room numbers and dorm keys. Staff will no longer help students unload their belongings due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Family and students will also need to wear masks indoors in common areas, they can take them off when they are inside their dorm space,” Robbins-Murray said.

If students or family members have questions, the university recommends checking their housing and residential life website. There they can find maps and answers to commonly asked questions.

The housing and residential life also recommends reaching out via social media, email or phone if more information is needed.

“We strongly recommend that people drink a lot of water, wear sunscreen - hats if possible. It is going to be hot,” Robbins-Murray said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

