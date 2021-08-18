Advertise
Tucson-area authorities looking for armed suspect from shooting, home invasion, theft

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify this man, who is a suspect from a home invasion on Tucson’s north side earlier this month.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify the suspect from a home invasion from Tucson’s north side earlier this month.

The PCSD said it happened at a home in the 5000 block of North Nina Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The suspect allegedly shot a gun through the back sliding glass door to gain access to the home. He then held the resident at gunpoint and demanded keys to a vehicle.

The suspect then fled the scene on the victim’s bike.

The suspect has been described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s. He had facial hair and tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip at 88-CRIMEor by going to www.88crime.org.

