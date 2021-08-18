Advertise
Tucson community food bank to be closed Aug. 18 and 19

(Tucson Community Food Bank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s community food bank announced it will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 19 due to storm damage.

The food bank said in a tweet that Thursday’s closure is so they can clean up and repair the damage from the recent storms.

The damage happened overnight, and it hit the tents they use for their outside drive-thru food distribution at 3003 S. Country Club.

The center will reopen for food distribution on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

If you need food assistance this week, staff are available to help you find local food resources. You can call the Gabrielle Giffords Resource Center at 520-882-3314 or search the map of food resources at communityfoodbank.org/get-help.

