Tucson police union challenging city’s vaccine requirement

(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The union representing Tucson police officers is challenging the city’s decision to require employees to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the lawsuit filed Monday by the Tucson Police Officers Association alleges the policy breaches its labor contract “by unilaterally enacting the ordinance without first bargaining in good faith over the change in working conditions” and asks a court to declare the mandate to be illegal.

In a 6-1 vote Friday, the council decided to make vaccinations mandatory for nearly 4,500 city employees, including about 760 in the police department.

The new ordinance will require all unvaccinated employees to provide proof of at least their first vaccine dose by Aug. 24 or face a five-day suspension. However, the mandate won’t go into effect if 750 unvaccinated employees submit proof of at least their first vaccination by Aug. 20.

In addition to the five-day suspension, unvaccinated employees could be subject to weekly testing requirements, more stringent mask-wearing guidelines, travel restrictions and eligibility restrictions for certain assignments.

City Manager Michael Ortega maintains Tucson has a duty to keep a safe workplace for employees and may compel them to get vaccinated or to get regular testing. The ordinance exempts certain employees with medical conditions and sincerely held religious beliefs from the mandate.

Meanwhile, at least 18 school districts are now defying state law and imposing mask mandates indoors. The Scottsdale Unified School District and Paradise Valley Schools are among several that decided this week to enforce mask-wearing temporarily. Some are offering opt-out options.

Several districts changed their minds after a judge ruled Monday that a new budget law, which includes a ban on mask mandates, does not go into effect until Sept, 29.

Gov. Doug Ducey outraged some on Tuesday when he upped the pressure on these school districts by creating a grant program that favors schools that don’t have mask mandates or close because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The $163 million program would offer an additional $1,800 per student.

The state Department of Health Services reported 2,402 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths Wednesday.

This brings Arizona’s pandemic totals to 972,925 cases and 18,504 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus continue to climb and were at 1,759 as of Tuesday. The last time it was that high was mid-February.

Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer at Banner Health, said during a briefing Wednesday a staffing shortage intensified by the pandemic continues to be the “one of our greatest challenges.” The state’s biggest hospital system has seen a higher than normal volume of non-COVID-19 patients. Bessel said many of those are people who delayed care over the last year.

The number of pediatric COVID-19 patients is also showing “exponential growth,” according to Bessel. In the first two weeks of August, Banner staff treated the same number of children they did all of July. They are on track to surpass the number of pediatric patients during the peak of the last winter surge.

Bessel also reiterated vaccines are the only way forward. Last week, the unvaccinated made up 94% of Banner’s COVID-19 patients. Most of them were also between the ages of 20 and 60, Bessel said.

“As our data clearly demonstrates, vaccination will significantly reduce your chances of needing care in one of our hospitals,” Bessel said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

