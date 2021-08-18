Advertise
UArizona police looking for suspects in catalytic converter thefts

UAPD is seeking two suspects who allegedly stole a catalytic converter.
UAPD is seeking two suspects who allegedly stole a catalytic converter.(University of Arizona Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects involved with the theft of a car’s catalytic converter in June.

According to a news release, the suspects stole the catalytic converter on June 26 at the University of Arizona Surplus Property.

University police say there has been a rise in catalytic converter thefts over the past several months, and they have gotten 12 reports of stolen catalytic converters on UArizona property.

Officers urge students, faculty and visitors to park in a well-lit, high-use, secure area, park in a way that inhibits access underneath a car, have the vin number etched onto the car’s catalytic converter, install an anti-theft device and report suspicious activity to UAPD.

