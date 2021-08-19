Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Areas of Mount Lemmon seeing erosion from significant rain

By Mary Coleman
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:51 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -While rain is proving to be great for vegetation and wildlife, one area is starting to see some major erosion. And area businesses are doing their best to keep grounds secure.

Green as can be! That’s how Mount Lemmon is looking thanks to all the moisture.

Grey Carpenter, Owner of the Mt. Lemmon General Store says he’s picked up nearly 20 inches on the rain gauge.

“It just keeps raining so I don’t know when it’s going to end but we’re loving every drop,” says Carpenter.

But with it comes mother nature’s wrath. Erosion and rock slides have become common here this monsoon.

“Because of construction, the soil was really beat up naturally,” says Justin Hafner, who owns Mt. Lemmon Hotel with his wife. “The soil is really fine up there, so you get a little rain with not a lot of vegetation and the soil flows away.”

And that’s put a damper on many projects in the area, including continued construction of additional units at the Mount Lemmon Hotel.

“What we’ve been trying to do is…everywhere where the water creates natural indentation of the soil, we fill it in with boulders and we fill it in with rocks. That water is moving down the mountain so fast it takes the soil with it, so there’s usually work that needs to be done after every rain storm at this point,” says Hafner.

So far, the erosion issues have not been dangerous for visitors and residents, and locals want to keep it that way.

But if you choose to pay the area a visit, there are a few things to note.

“The main thing to look out for is the rocks on the highway, there’s a lot of loose rocks right now because of the rain and when the sun comes out it actually loosens the rocks up even more so the rocks can fall on the road anytime, be it during the rain or on a sunny day so you’ve really got to be careful with that coming around a blind corner or something like that,” says Carpenter.

“I think as time progresses and we let that natural vegetation grow back in, it will be better with time,” says Hafner.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One victim was hospitalized and another was treated at the scene.
Police: Two juveniles shot in midtown Tucson
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of Pima County. Locations...
LIVE STORM BLOG: NWS issues areal flood warning for north-central Pima County; Marana USD buses delayed
The bulk of the outages appear to be along East Benson Highway.
More than 3,000 lose power in Tucson
Kyle Anthony Clark, of Tucson, has been indicted on voter fraud charges. Clark is a convicted...
Tucson man accused of voter fraud
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify this man, who is a suspect...
Tucson-area authorities looking for armed suspect from shooting, home invasion, theft

Latest News

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited an elementary school in the Bronx on Tuesday...
States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes
The county alleges Cyber Ninjas handling of the equipment rendered it unusable.
Maricopa Board of Supervisors: State senate made voting equipment “unusable” during audit
Rep. Grijalva asks for investigation into Gov. Ducey
Rep. Grijalva asks for investigation into Gov. Ducey
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
US suggests world leaders skip UN trip