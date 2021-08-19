Advertise
Arizona assistant basketball coach Jason Terry leaving Wildcats for Denver Nuggets

Jason Terry played for the Arizona Wildcats from 1995-99. (Source: Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona Wildcats All-American Jason Terry, now an assistant coach with the team, has confirmed he is leaving the job for a position in the NBA’s G League.

Terry said he has taken a job coaching with the Denver Nuggets G-League team.

Terry returned to Tucson as an assistant coach in May 2020.

Terry played for the Wildcats from 1995 to 1999 and was a member of the 1997 national championship team.

He also played 1,410 games for six NBA teams from 1999-2018.

Before re-joining Arizona, Terry was named in September 2019 as Assistant General Manager for the Texas Legends, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.

