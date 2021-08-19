Arizona assistant basketball coach Jason Terry leaving Wildcats for Denver Nuggets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona Wildcats All-American Jason Terry, now an assistant coach with the team, has confirmed he is leaving the job for a position in the NBA’s G League.

Terry said he has taken a job coaching with the Denver Nuggets G-League team.

Terry returned to Tucson as an assistant coach in May 2020.

Terry played for the Wildcats from 1995 to 1999 and was a member of the 1997 national championship team.

He also played 1,410 games for six NBA teams from 1999-2018.

Before re-joining Arizona, Terry was named in September 2019 as Assistant General Manager for the Texas Legends, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.