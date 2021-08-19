Advertise
AZ Attorney General receives $500,000 in settlements with Scottsdale, Tucson doctors over opioid prescriptions

(WHSV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that his office (AGO) obtained consent judgments with Dr. Nikesh Seth, a Scottsdale-based pain management doctor, and Dr. Sheldon Gingerich, a Tucson-based pain management doctor.

According to a news release, the settlements requires both doctors to pay a combined sum of over $500,000 to resolve the claims made by the office that the doctors took hundreds of thousands of dollars in “speaker fees” from Chandler-based Insys Therapeutics in exchange for prescribing Subsys, an opioid prescription drug that contains fentanyl.

Under the settlements, Dr. Seth must forfeit $229,000, and pay an additional $145,000 to Arizona. Dr. Gingerich must forfeit over $80,000, and pay over $50,000 to the State.

In addition, Dr. Seth is prohibited from receiving any money or gifts from any prescription drug makers, sellers, or promoters for the next ten years. Meanwhile, Dr. Gingerich is barred permanently from prescribing controlled substances, taking money from pharmaceutical companies, or keeping compensation received for practicing medicine, according to a news release.

“People put a sacred trust in their doctors, especially when they’re prescribing opioids,” said Brnovich. “We will hold accountable everyone who violated that trust and improperly profited from Arizona’s opioid crisis.”

The AGO’s lawsuit continues against one other Arizona doctor and John Kapoor, the founder and former President of Insys.

