City of Glendale won’t renew Arizona Coyotes lease, ending 18-year run

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Glendale says it will not be renewing its lease agreement with the Arizona Coyotes beyond the upcoming 2021-2022 season. City officials say they are continuing their focus on bigger events scheduled to take place at Gila River Arena and the ever-growing Westgate Sports and Entertainment District.

In a news release, the City said it informed the National Hockey League (NHL) that this year would be the team’s last, marking the end of the Coyotes’ 18-year run in Glendale. Both the City and the team had been operating on a year-to-year basis. “The decision to not renew the operating agreement with the Coyotes was not made overnight or in a vacuum,” City Manager Kevin Phelps said. “We carefully weighed input from key stakeholders, our expert economist, our arena management firm, and our City Council.”

The Coyotes have released a statement regarding this decision:

“We are disappointed by today’s unilateral decision by the City of Glendale to break off negotiations on a multi-year lease extension agreement. We are hopeful that they will reconsider a move that would primarily damage the small businesses and hard-working citizens of Glendale.”

City officials say they are looking forward to announcing new projects that will generate incredible excitement for visitors, residents, and stakeholders alike. “As amazing as the Sports and Entertainment District is today, the next several years will be even more transformative as this momentum continues,” Phelps said. More than $3 billion in investments have been made at the Westgate Entertainment District over the last three years.

Earlier this summer, the site of the future “Crystal Lagoons Island Resort” was announced. It will be located near State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Entertainment District. Crystal Lagoons is expected to open ahead of the city’s hosting of the Super Bowl in 2023.

A mixed-use development in the area was also announced in August. Plaza Companies and the City of Glendale chose to partner with the Arizona Cardinals to cooperate on a master-plan that could create up to 600,000 square-feet of office development, 60,000 square-feet of retail and restaurant space, and about 230 units of multi-family housing.

City officials say the development will provide event parking for the stadium and water park. It’s slated to be located east of the Loop 101, south of State Farm Stadium and to the east of the new Crystal Lagoons.

