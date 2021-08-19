Community Food Bank declares urgent need for volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank said on Thursday, Aug. 19, that it has an urgent need for volunteers.

The food bank needs help to pack emergency food bags during the week at 3003 S. Country Club.

Volunteers are needed Tuesday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This work requires standing and placing food items in boxes or bags in an assembly line. It is strongly recommended that volunteers are vaccinated. Volunteers will be required to wear a mask and follow COVID protocols. Volunteers are required to be 16 years or older.

Individuals or groups are welcome and can sign up at https://volunteer.communityfoodbank.org, or email volunteer@communityfoodbank.org for more information. A specific description of the work needed can be found here.

The Community Food Bank has wrapped up a record-breaking year of food distribution. 87 million pounds of food were distributed last year throughout the five counties the Food Bank serves in southern Arizona.

Service members of the Arizona National Guard have been filling this critical role since last March, when the COVID crisis began. Guard members will no longer be serving at the Food Bank as of next month.

The Food Bank traditionally relies on volunteers in many areas; in a typical year, volunteers donate 200,000 hours to help the Community Food Bank operate.

