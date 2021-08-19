FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier and warmer for a few days.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drying trend moves in. Little to no thunderstorms expected through the weekend. Temperatures will warm to near 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Storm and rain chances will return early next week as a more favorable southerly wind flow returns to the area.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs near 100.

