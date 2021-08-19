Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier and warmer for a few days

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, May 3rd
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, May 3rd
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:04 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drying trend moves in. Little to no thunderstorms expected through the weekend. Temperatures will warm to near 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Storm and rain chances will return early next week as a more favorable southerly wind flow returns to the area.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs near 100.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify this man, who is a suspect...
Tucson-area authorities looking for armed suspect from shooting, home invasion, theft
Maricopa police said witnesses identified the suspect as 38-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Jr.
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect arrested in Tucson
Robert Krebs
84-year-old gets 21 years in prison for Tucson bank robbery
The bulk of the outages appear to be along East Benson Highway.
More than 3,000 lose power in Tucson
Two campers were saved thanks to an amazing multi-agency rescue in Pima County.
WATCH: Multi-agency search saves lives of campers in remote Pima County

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier and warmer for a few days.
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2021
While rain is proving to be great for vegetation and wildlife, one area is starting to see some...
Areas of Mount Lemmon seeing erosion from significant rain
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18, 2021