Gov. Ducey welcomes Afghan refugees to Arizona

Afghan security guards try and maintain order as hundreds of people gather outside the...
Afghan security guards try and maintain order as hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country.(STR | AP Photo)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey and Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers are welcoming Afghans who are fleeing the Taliban regime and looking to places in the U.S.

In a statement, he commends those who helped the U.S. military over the last 20 years.

“The Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime served alongside America’s military forces and fought for freedom,” Ducey said. “We’re grateful for their efforts and Arizona wholeheartedly welcomes our fair share of the refugees in our state.”

The government has stated that Afghan translators, interpreters, drivers, and more have all been instrumental in the safety and daily missions for our troops overseas. Gov. Ducey says despite their efforts to help defend against terrorist groups, their lives are now in jeopardy.

“These refugees are in this position because of President Biden’s negligence and inability to lead,” Ducey said in a statement. “His failure on this issue is a threat not just to the progress done for the people of Afghanistan, but also to the national security of the United States and our allies around the world.”

He goes on to say Arizona recognizes the service of Afghan natives throughout America’s longest war and hopes they can find a home somewhere in the country.

Those who receive Special Immigrant Visas will be taken to a military base while the vetting process is completed.

“The Arizona Office of Refugee Resettlement housed at the Arizona Department of Economic Security will work with them to secure housing and employment,” Ducey said.

English classes, health care resources, and education opportunities will also be offered around the state.

“They helped our military members in their country, and now we stand ready to help them in ours,” Ducey said.

To read the full statement, CLICK HERE.

