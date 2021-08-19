Advertise
Lucky Wishbone looking for kid heroes in community, offering $2,500 scholarships

Lucky Wishbone is awarding exceptional kids in the community with $2,500 scholarships.(Lucky Wishbone)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lucky Wishbone is accepting nominations for children 12 and under in the community who deserve to be recognized.

The local fast food chain will be awarding them with $2,500 scholarships, and they will be recognized during a UArizona football game starting September 11 with a “Community Kid” award.

Whether the child has done something to help others, overcome personal challenges, excelled academically or has just done something spectacular, Lucky Wishbone says they want to hear all about it.

To nominate someone, fill out a form at luckywishbone.com.

