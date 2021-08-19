Advertise
Man claims $500,000 Powerball prize just in the nick of time

Leonard Thomas found the winning ticket a year after the winning numbers were drawn.
Leonard Thomas found the winning ticket a year after the winning numbers were drawn.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News) – A Powerball winner nearly missed out on $500,000. Leonard Thomas claimed his prize just one day before it was due to expire.

“I heard about a Powerball ticket expiring on the radio and then my nephew told me,” Thomas said, explaining he keeps the tickets he buys in a plastic sleeve.

Thomas looked through his tickets and found one from Aug. 19, 2020, the date the prize was won.

“I had it scanned at a convenience store and the clerk indicated that I had to go to the Lottery to claim the prize,” Thomas explained.

The winning numbers for this drawing were 13-23-47-55-58, with a Powerball of 23. His Quic Pic ticket matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Powerball winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Thomas claimed his $500,000 prize Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, just in the nick of time.

He plans to use his winnings to buy a small house.

“What a great reminder to our lottery customers! Always be sure to check your tickets and keep them in a safe place,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “We are thrilled that Leonard, and his dog Mariah, saw the announcement about the expiring ticket and were able to cash it in.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

