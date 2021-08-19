Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

National Park Service asks for help finding missing Hungarian man

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi
Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi(National Park Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, a Hungarian national, is believed to have traveled to the South Rim on or around July 19. On Aug. 9, 2021, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detectives contacted Grand Canyon rangers and shortly thereafter, rangers were able to locate Berczi-Tomcsanyi’s vehicle at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center.

He is described as white, 6 feet tall, 176 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with Berczi-Tomcsanyi to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

A missing person investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify this man, who is a suspect...
Tucson-area authorities looking for armed suspect from shooting, home invasion, theft
Robert Krebs
84-year-old gets 21 years in prison for Tucson bank robbery
Maricopa police said witnesses identified the suspect as 38-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Jr.
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect arrested in Tucson
The bulk of the outages appear to be along East Benson Highway.
More than 3,000 lose power in Tucson
Two campers were saved thanks to an amazing multi-agency rescue in Pima County.
WATCH: Multi-agency search saves lives of campers in remote Pima County

Latest News

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Old Main (Source: Bill Morrow)
University of Arizona welcomes largest incoming class ever
Safe Kids Pima County team up with local departments to host car seat giveaway
U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, left, and Angus King of Maine both tested positive for...
U.S. Sens. King, Wicker test positive for COVID-19
Afghan security guards try and maintain order as hundreds of people gather outside the...
Gov. Ducey welcomes Afghan refugees to Arizona