National Park Service asks for help finding missing Hungarian man

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, a Hungarian national, is believed to have traveled to the South Rim on or around July 19. On Aug. 9, 2021, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detectives contacted Grand Canyon rangers and shortly thereafter, rangers were able to locate Berczi-Tomcsanyi’s vehicle at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center.

He is described as white, 6 feet tall, 176 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with Berczi-Tomcsanyi to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

A missing person investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time.

