Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

New ‘Jeopardy!’ host apologizes for previous comments about women

Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.
Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:18 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Media Group) - The new host of “Jeopardy!” is apologizing for past statements about women.

A website called The Ringer says it found 2013 and 2014 episodes of a podcast Mike Richards hosted, called “The Randumb Show,” in which Richards reportedly commented on women’s bodies.

The Ringer says the audio has been removed from the internet, although the website and TMZ posted some of the old clips.

Variety released a statement from Richards in which he calls his words a thoughtless, insensitive misjudgment.

“Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry,” Richards said in part in the statement.

“Jeopardy!” has not released a comment on Richards’ apology or on previous statements.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify this man, who is a suspect...
Tucson-area authorities looking for armed suspect from shooting, home invasion, theft
Maricopa police said witnesses identified the suspect as 38-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Jr.
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect arrested in Tucson
Robert Krebs
84-year-old gets 21 years in prison for Tucson bank robbery
The bulk of the outages appear to be along East Benson Highway.
More than 3,000 lose power in Tucson
Two campers were saved thanks to an amazing multi-agency rescue in Pima County.
WATCH: Multi-agency search saves lives of campers in remote Pima County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden: Greater threats than Taliban-controlled Afghanistan
The U.S. faces a challenge: evacuating tens of thousands before Aug. 31.
Afghanistan war unpopular amid chaotic pullout, AP-NORC poll shows
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats and threat of arrest over holdout
A CNN producer was nearly rifle-butted by a member of the Taliban
Taliban block airport access with gunfire in Kabul