PCSD investigating July armed robbery

Authorities are asking the public's help in finding two suspects in a robbery Drexel Heights...
Authorities are asking the public's help in finding two suspects in a robbery Drexel Heights last month.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday, July 27.

According to officials, deputies responded a home near the 2900 block of West Drexel Road in reference to an armed robbery.

Deputies learned that the victim was confronted by two men while walking to her front door. One man had a gun, which he used to rob the victim of money and credit cars. Both men ran west. The robbery and use of stolen cards were caught on video.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males, in their 20s and wearing black clothing. They are possibly in a silver Cadillac CTS between the years 2011 and 2014 with a moon roof.

The suspects reportedly drove a sedan with a moon roof.
The suspects reportedly drove a sedan with a moon roof.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME where you can remain anonymous.

