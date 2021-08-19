University of Arizona welcomes largest incoming class ever

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With more than 8,700 incoming first-year students, the University of Arizona will welcome its largest first-year class in history when classes begin on Monday, Aug. 23.

That number eclipses the previous record set by the university in 2015 of just over 8,000 first-year students. It’s also an increase of more than 1,300 first-year students compared with last year.

The university will also welcome a very academically prepared first-year class, with an average high school GPA of 3.62, an average ACT score of 26 out of a possible 36, and an average SAT score of 1,276 out of a possible 1,600.

The newest class is also very diverse, with about 45% of incoming first-year students self-identifying with ethnicities other than white. About one-third of the students in the incoming class are the first in their families to attend college.

The university also saw a record number of first-year student applications this year, at nearly 48,000. Last year, even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university received more than 43,000 applications from first-year students

This year’s total enrollment has surpassed 47,300 and will continue to grow as more students complete registration. All enrollment data is preliminary until the census next month.

Classes will begin with face-mask guidelines requiring students and employees to cover their faces in indoor settings where adequate and continuous distancing is not possible. The university also has several other safety protocols in place to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on campus.

The university has also enrolled over 2,400 transfer students and nearly 7,000 online students.

