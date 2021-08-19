US Treasury weighs in on Gov. Ducey’s use of federal funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just one day after Governor Doug Ducey announced his plans to withhold federal funding from schools that implement mask mandates, a spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury said no state should be using federal funds in that way.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the governor created a $163 million school grant program using federal virus relief funds, but said schools that have mask mandates or choose to close due to covid-19 outbreaks won’t be eligible for the additional $1,800 per student.

In a statement released on Aug. 18, the U.S. Treasury said that Ducey’s plan is a misuse of federal funding.

“No state should use federal funds to prevent or discourage schools from using evidence based approaches to stopped the spread of Covid-19,” a Treasury spokesperson said. “Treasury is monitoring all proposed expenditures and expects any state or local government that uses State and Local funds in violation of the eligible uses to repay the misused funds to the federal government.”

Currently, six school districts in southern Arizona have implemented mask mandates. According to Governor Ducey’s office, those districts have 10 days to rescind the mandates or they will lose out on federal funding.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.