WATCH: Multi-agency search saves lives of campers in remote Pima County

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two campers were saved thanks to an amazing multi-agency rescue in Pima County.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a couple went camping in a remote area on Friday, Aug. 13.

They didn’t return home the next day, so the camper’s family contacted authorities.

“The family was concerned due to the recent monsoon activity in that area,” the PCSD said in a relase. “Without an accurate location, deputies began researching, including contacting other family members, to narrow down the search area.”

The PCSD sent its airplane into the area to do a fly-over. The crew spotted an SOS on a building with two people “in distress.”

Due to weather and how remote the location was, the PCSD called in help from Arizona DPS.

Arizona DPS sent its helicopter and crews were able to evacuate the people and reunite them with their family.

“This was an incredible response and coordination between multiple units,” the PCSD said. “Thank you to Pima County Search and Rescue, Survey 1, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger.”

