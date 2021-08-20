ADOT selects final North-South Corridor route in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has selected a final 55-mile North-South Corridor through Pinal County as part of the Final Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision, which was released Friday, Aug. 20. The Tier 1 EIS identifies the selected corridor, which stretches from US 60 in Apache Junction to Interstate 10 in Eloy.

The study also incorporates a proposed extension of State Route 24 from Ironwood Drive to the North-South Corridor. The Final Tier 1 EIS, conducted in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, incorporates changes based on comments received on the Draft Tier 1 EIS, which was released for public review and comment in October 2019, as well as updated analysis based on new information.

The purpose of the North-South Corridor study is to enhance the area’s transportation network to accommodate the current and future population and employment growth, improving access to future development and other centers of activity, improving regional mobility, providing an alternative to and reducing congestion on I-10, improving north-to-south connectivity and integrating the region’s transportation network.

The public is invited to view the Final Tier 1 EIS/ROD by visiting the study website at azdot.gov/northsouthstudy. Hard copies are also available during normal business hours at the following repository locations:

Eloy Santa Cruz Library, 1000 N. Main Street, Eloy. Phone: 520-466-3814.

Coolidge Public Library, 160 W. Central Avenue, Coolidge. Phone: 520-723-6030.

Florence Community Library, 778 N. Main Street, Florence. Phone: 520-868-7500.

Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction. Phone: 480-474-8558.

Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek. Phone 602-652-3000.

Because the Record of Decision represents the final decision on the Tier 1 EIS, there is no formal review or comment period for the Final Tier 1 EIS.

Future Tier 2 environmental and engineering studies would need to be conducted to further refine the selected 1,500-foot North-South Corridor to identify a recommended 400-foot wide freeway alignment, as well as the location of interchanges and other project features.

The Final Tier 1 EIS includes a proposed phased implementation plan for how the North-South Corridor will move forward into the Tier 2 studies as smaller segments of the corridor advance as separate, independent projects. These studies, which are not yet funded, would include additional analysis and more opportunities for public review and comment.

General comments or questions about the study can be submitted to ADOT through the following methods:

Online: azdot.gov/northsouthstudy

Email: northsouth@azdot.gov

Phone: 1-855-712-8530

Mail: c/o ADOT Communications – North-South Study, 1655 W. Jackson Street, Mail Drop 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007

For information about the North-South Corridor Study, please visit azdot.gov/northsouthstudy.

The environmental review, consultation and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried out by ADOT pursuant to 22 U.S.C 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated April 16, 2019, and executed by the Federal Highway Administration and ADOT.

