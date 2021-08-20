Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Pueblo High teacher pushes students to greatness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - No doubt the last year has been hard for educators and students. Working an often-thankless job, this week’s Arizona’s Heart and Sol is a teacher at Pueblo High School striving to make her students the best versions of themselves.

In Celisa Ramirez’s class, there is no shortage of inspiration. College banners circle to whole room, challenging students to go to one.

“It’s a college prep class, but I like to call it life class,” said Ramirez..

A raised hand here and an answer there, this teacher is clearly more than an educator. She is a friend, a role model and fervent supporter of her students. She was once a substitute teacher who had dreams of being in the classroom full-time. She finished her education ready to inspire others.

“She told me, ‘I want to have an impact on kids,’” said Frank Rosthenhausler, Pueblo High School principal.

But for Ramirez, she said, the difference she can help kids make in their own life is the ultimate reward.

“I just become like a proud parent,” said Ramirez.

Her goal is every student sitting in her classroom knows their value and worth and can see themselves as the best version of themselves.

“Their story is not over yet, no matter where they are,” said Ramirez. “The kids deserve everything. I just do my best do my part to get it for them.”

Ms. Ramirez is also the girls' soccer coach. She tells us she may spend her $300 gift card prize on her team.

