Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Pueblo High teacher pushes students to greatness

By Megan McNeil
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:45 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - No doubt the last year has been hard for educators and students. Working an often-thankless job, this week’s Arizona’s Heart and Sol is a teacher at Pueblo High School striving to make her students the best versions of themselves.

In Celisa Ramirez’s class, there is no shortage of inspiration. College banners circle to whole room, challenging students to go to one.

“It’s a college prep class, but I like to call it life class,” said Ramirez..

A raised hand here and an answer there, this teacher is clearly more than an educator. She is a friend, a role model and fervent supporter of her students. She was once a substitute teacher who had dreams of being in the classroom full-time. She finished her education ready to inspire others.

“She told me, ‘I want to have an impact on kids,’” said Frank Rosthenhausler, Pueblo High School principal.

But for Ramirez, she said, the difference she can help kids make in their own life is the ultimate reward.

“I just become like a proud parent,” said Ramirez.

Her goal is every student sitting in her classroom knows their value and worth and can see themselves as the best version of themselves.

“Their story is not over yet, no matter where they are,” said Ramirez. “The kids deserve everything. I just do my best do my part to get it for them.”

Ms. Ramirez is also the girls’ soccer coach. She tells us she may spend her $300 gift card prize on her team. If you know someone who embodies Arizona’s Heart and Sol, nominate them here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Krebs
84-year-old gets 21 years in prison for Tucson bank robbery
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify this man, who is a suspect...
Tucson-area authorities looking for armed suspect from shooting, home invasion, theft
Maricopa police said witnesses identified the suspect as 38-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Jr.
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect arrested in Tucson
David Lamberto Munoz, 28, died after getting dragged by a car in midtown Tucson on Tuesday,...
Man dragged to death in midtown Tucson
Dominick Cooke, 39, is facing several felonies in connect with a road rage shooting in midtown...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two young girls in road rage shooting

Latest News

KOLD Investigates: COVID relief spending
Sunnyside, Tucson Unified see first round of COVID relief money
Pima County preparing for more vaccinations
County working on Covid booster shot plan
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace makes a mess of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera
One person died from stab wounds after, police say, he got into a fight early Thursday morning.
Man dies following early morning stabbing in Tucson