County working on Covid booster shot plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Health is working on a plan to provide COVID-19 booster shots beginning Sept. 20.

First up will be those who were first up when vaccines first became available in December, including medical workers, first responders, those who live in congregant settings like nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Those who have immunosuppression issues like cancer patients, transplant patients and those who have autoimmune deficiencies like rheumatoid arthritis are eligible for a booster now at any pharmacy, hospital or other site which is providing vaccinations.

The reason for the urgency is the fast-spreading Delta variant.

There were 401 new cases reported in Pima County on August 19, 2021, the highest number in six months.

Also, hospitalizations are increasing.

“15% of our ICU was populated by patients that had COVID,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director. “That’s the highest ICU population with COVID patients since March 2.”

And evidence that the variant is continuing to spread.

Of concern for the health department is 32,000 students returning to the University of Arizona campus and the opening of school districts around the county.

There are 836 school cases and 31 outbreaks in those schools since they began to open in late July.

But another concern is the breakthrough cases which have increased since May. A breakthrough case is when a fully vaccinated person becomes infected with the virus. In May, 5% of the new cases were breakthrough. In August, that has increased to 14% of new cases.

Some of that may be attributable to the vaccine losing some of its effectiveness as time passes.

“We remain concerned about the possibility that we’re seeing decreasing immunogenicity with the vaccine the further out we get from the last dose,” Dr. Cullen said.

