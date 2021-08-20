Davis Monthan: Explosion sounds part of Friday training

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Those who live near Davis Monthan Air Force Base don’t have to worry if they hear the sound of explosions late Friday, Aug. 20.

According to the base, the 68th Rescue Squadron plans to go through conducting personnel training between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

They will use a machine that simulates explosion sounds during training, and loud noises may be heard near the base.

