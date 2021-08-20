Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Dozens of desert tortoises up for adoption

More than 50 tortoises are up for adoption.
More than 50 tortoises are up for adoption.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For anyone who’s wanted a pet tortoise, now’s their chance, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

More than 50 turtles are in need of homes before tortoises’ burrowing period, which starts as temperatures drop, department officials say. Only Arizona residents can adopt them, per state law.

Each year, the department, adopts out hundreds of captive desert tortoises who can’t be released into the wild, as those tortoises can carry diseases that are harmful to wildlife. They’re typically only adopted between April and Sept, because they hibernate during colder months.

For more information about adopting a tortoise, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lamberto Munoz, 28, died after getting dragged by a car in midtown Tucson on Tuesday,...
Man dragged to death in midtown Tucson
Robert Krebs
84-year-old gets 21 years in prison for Tucson bank robbery
One person died from stab wounds after, police say, he got into a fight early Thursday morning.
Man dies following early morning stabbing in Tucson
Dominick Cooke, 39, is facing several felonies in connect with a road rage shooting in midtown...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two young girls in road-rage shooting
Afghan security guards try and maintain order as hundreds of people gather outside the...
Gov. Ducey welcomes Afghan refugees to Arizona

Latest News

Cochise County is sending its animals, such as this dog in the shelter in Douglas, to HSSA.
Cochise County sending shelter animals to no-kill HSSA
The Shelter's Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special will now last through Aug. 31.
Sierra Vista shelter extends dog adoption special
PACC seeking adopters, using pop-up kennels as shelter hits capacity
PACC shelter dogs participate in stress study
PACC shelter dogs participate in stress study