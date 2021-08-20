FIRST ALERT FORECAST: PRESSING ‘PAUSE’ ON THE MONSOON

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A dry westerly flow will shunt our storm chances for these next few days as highs climb back into the triple digits. Isolated storm chances return next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-70s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs near 100F.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs near 100F.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs near 101.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 102F. 20% rain/storm chance.

FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs near 101F.

