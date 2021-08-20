FIRST ALERT FORECAST: PRESSING ‘PAUSE’ ON THE MONSOON
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A dry westerly flow will shunt our storm chances for these next few days as highs climb back into the triple digits. Isolated storm chances return next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-70s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs near 100F.
TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs near 100F.
WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs near 101.
THURSDAY: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 102F. 20% rain/storm chance.
FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs near 101F.
